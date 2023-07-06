(KRON) — Bay Area drivers are one step closer to having to pay more to cross the bridges.

The Safe, Clean and Reliable Public Transportation Emergency Act, introduced by Senator Scott Weiner, would temporarily raise tolls by $1.50 over the next five years at all seven state-owned Bay Area bridges.

The bill, which would go into effect January 2024 through December 2028, would raise around $900 million to provide public transportation funding to prevent service cuts and improve safety, cleanliness and reliability on struggling agencies like BART and Muni.

“We’ve made good progress in this year’s budget, but the future of public transportation in the Bay Area is still under threat due to pandemic-related operational deficits that, without help, will lead to severe service cuts,” said Senator Wiener. “Bay Area transit ridership continues to climb, but it’s not happening quickly enough to make up for the loss of federal emergency assistance. SB 532 provides critical lifeline funding for our transit systems — ensuring they have the resources they need to provide safe, reliable service for our residents.”

The bill passed the Assembly Transportation Committee, however it still needs two-thirds approval at the state legislature.