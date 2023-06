(BCN) — An armored truck driver was robbed at gunpoint in Hayward on Monday morning and fortunately escaped injury, police said. Officers were called at 8:55 a.m. about the robbery of a Brinks truck in the 1000 block of A Street.

No injuries were reported, according to police. Police are not yet saying how much was taken, and didn’t provide a description of the suspects or their vehicle to avoid compromising the investigation.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.