Britney Spears: ‘I felt heard and like I mattered’ from Bay Area lawmaker’s letter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Britney Spears may be heading to Congress after receiving a Bay Area congressman’s invitation to testify on conservatorship laws.

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, whose district covers Alameda County and Contra Costa County, asked Spears to testify about how she was ensnared in a conservatorship for much of her adult life against her will.

The pop princess regained control of her life in November thanks to a Los Angeles judge who terminated the 13-year conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Spears shared Swalwell’s invitation letter on Instagram.

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED 🙏 !!! Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!” Spears wrote.

Spears celebrated her 40th birthday in December.

Her Instagram post continued, “In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy 🤷‍♀️🙄 !!!! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all.”

The letter was co-written by Swalwell and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Confetti flies as protestors are seen at the #FreeBritney Termination Rally on November 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The lawmakers wrote to Spears, ” We have been following your conservatorship closely and were elated that you were able to both remove your father as a years-long conservator. Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process.”

The lawmakers said they were especially concerned with Spears’ conservatorship because, for years, she was unable to hire her own attorney to represent her personal and financial interests.

Spears wrote on Instagram, “I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave 💪 !!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me.”