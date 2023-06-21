(KRON) — A strong-arm robbery in which a woman was robbed of her wallet in broad daylight Tuesday is being investigated by the Palo Alto Police Department. The robbery occurred in the parking lot of the Town & Country Shopping Center at around 3:45 p.m., police said.

Palo Alto PD received a call from the victim — a woman in her fifties — at 4:52 p.m. The woman said she’d been the victim of a strong-arm robbery and was putting her shopping bags in her vehicle when she felt someone tugging on her cross-body purse from behind.

The woman turned and was confronted by the suspect who demanded her wallet, police said. She handed over the wallet and the suspect fled on foot, heading south through the parking lot. The victim was not physically injured in the incident and returned home before calling police.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-twenties, about six feet tall, 200 pounds and with a muscular build. He was cleanshaven and wearing a black beanie, black sweatshirt and black pants, according to police.

After the robbery, the victim said an unknown suspect attempted to use one of her credit cards to make purchases at the Palo Alto Apple Store and Whole Foods Market. In both instances, the victim’s credit card company declined the transactions.

Police say the investigation into the case remains active.