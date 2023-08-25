BROADMOOR, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Broadmoor, located near Daly City, are speaking out about the recent increase in car burglaries over the last week.

This comes as car break-ins have recently occurred all over the Bay Area including cities like Oakland and San Francisco.

They urge the public to be smart and stay safe when leaving their car.

The Broadmoor Police Department issued the following tips on how to stay safe from theft: