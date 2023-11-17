(KRON) — Just in time for the upcoming cold weather this holiday season. The North Face has opened up a store at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, the shopping mall announced Thursday.

The North Face is located right next to the H&M.

“Adventure awaits at Broadway Plaza! The North Face is NOW OPEN and ready to gear you up for your next outdoor escapade! Find them next to H&M and let the exploration begin,” Broadway Plaza wrote in a Facebook post.

The opening comes in the month of November when the shopping mall is launching a number of holiday events.

Upcoming Holiday Events at Broadway Plaza

Broadway Plaza’s Holiday Parade of Lights & Tree Lighting will be on Nov. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The tree lighting will be the last event scheduled for the parade, which is likely to happen around 8 p.m.

The Grand Menorah Lighting will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 when the Chabad of Contra Costa will light the first candle on the tallest Menorah in the county, according to Broadway Plaza.

Photo ops with Santa Claus began on Nov. 16 at Santa’s Workshop, which is across from SoulCycle. Santa’s schedule and hours are listed below, per Broadway Plaza:

Nov. 16 -22

Monday – Saturday : 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 5:30 p.m.)

: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 5:30 p.m.) Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.)

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving): Closed

Nov. 24 -30

Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and 5 – 5:30 p.m.)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and 5 – 5:30 p.m.) Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.)

December 1-17

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 5:30 p.m.)

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

December 18-23

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Break: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 – 5:30 p.m.)

December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Sunday: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Break: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

If you want a shorter wait time, guests are able to make reservations for the photo with Santa, click here. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

A special photo op for pets will be on Nov. 20, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each of those days. You can reserve a spot for “Pet Night” here.