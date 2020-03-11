BroadwaySF cancels ‘Hamilton’, ‘The Last Ship’ for 2 weeks after large event ban

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – BroadwaySF has announced that all performances at the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres will be canceled beginning Wednesday night.

Performances of Hamilton and The Last Ship will be canceled through Wednesday, March 25.

Hamilton was scheduled to have a show Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and The Last Ship at 7:30 p.m.

BroadwaySF said in a statement: “If you have purchased tickets to a performance of Hamilton or The Last Ship during this time period, you will receive a refund. Tickets purchased through Vivid Seats, Goldstar, TodayTix and any other source that is not BroadwaySF related should consult their place of purchase for a refund.”

This announcement comes after the City of San Francisco banned all large events due to coronavirus concerns.

