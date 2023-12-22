(KRON) — Brock Purdy continues to set records on and off the football field. Aside from currently leading the NFL in touchdown passes (29) and passer rating (119), the San Francisco 49ers star quarterback set an off-the-field record this week.

Purdy’s 2022 rookie card was sold for $186,000 at an auction Thursday night, according to training card retailer PWCC. The price for the card was the highest for any 49ers player ever, beating out the cards of numerous legends of the Bay Area franchise.

PWCC: Highest-Selling 49er Training Cards

Brock Purdy: $186,000 (2022 National Treasures Stars & Stripes RPA) Jerry Rice: $150,000 (1997 Metal Universe Green PMG) Trey Lance: $132,000 (2021 Panini Flawless Platinum Rookie) Steve Young: $120,000 (1986 Topps Football Rookie) Joe Montana: $114,000 (1981 Topps Football Rookie)

Purdy, 23, has ascended into stardom since taking over the starting quarterback role in Week 14 of 2022. He is known as “Mr. Irrelavant ” for being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, one of seven quarterbacks in NFL history to hold that title. No other quarterbacks selected last in the draft has enjoyed the success Purdy has had to begin his young career.

The NFC-leading 49ers (11-3) play next on Christmas Day against the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at Levi’s Stadium. Purdy goes head-to-head against fellow MVP candidate Lamar Jackson in a 5:15 p.m. PT kickoff.