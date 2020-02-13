Broken window? San Francisco DA proposes fund for car break-in victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s District Attorney wants to help car burglary victims by prosposing an idea that would replace their broken car windows.

In the new budget proposal, SFDA Chesa Boudin includes setting aside $1.5 million for victims.

They are still working out the kinks, but the DA offers this potential breakdown of how the funds would be used.

“We would only pay for folks whose insurance does not cover it, and we would contract with locally-owned auto glass businesses so that money that is being spent by the city goes right back into jobs here in San Francisco,” Boudin said.

Many residents welcome the help, while others argue that it will only perpetuate the problem, not solve it.

