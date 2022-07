SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Watch live coverage below of former assistant district attorney Brooke Jenkins being sworn-in to her new position by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, beginning at noon Pacific Time on Friday, July 8.

Jenkins helped spearhead the effort to recall Chesa Boudin, who was elected as district attorney in 2019, after she quit the DA’s office. The recall succeeded last month.

