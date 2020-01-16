Brown Sugar Kitchen to close San Francisco Ferry Building location

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After less than a year, Brown Sugar Kitchen is closing its San Francisco location at the Ferry Building.

The kitchen’s last day will be January 19th, according to a tweet from the restaurant. They opened last February.

The popular soul food restaurant will still be serving up their famous chicken and waffles at their flagship location in Oakland.

Chef Tanya Holland is the moving force behind Brown Sugar Kitchen with comfort food that’s locally grown and organic.

Brown Sugar Kitchen's final day at the San Francisco Ferry Building will be Jan 19th. We want to thank our customers, staff, the Ferry Building and all of SF for a wonderful year.

Please continue to visit our flagship location in Oakland, and watch for big things to come! pic.twitter.com/rWNZTa2Q6S — Brown Sugar Kitchen (@BrownSugarKitch) January 13, 2020

