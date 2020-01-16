Brown Sugar Kitchen to close San Francisco Ferry Building location

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After less than a year, Brown Sugar Kitchen is closing its San Francisco location at the Ferry Building.
The kitchen’s last day will be January 19th, according to a tweet from the restaurant. They opened last February.
The popular soul food restaurant will still be serving up their famous chicken and waffles at their flagship location in Oakland.
Chef Tanya Holland is the moving force behind Brown Sugar Kitchen with comfort food that’s locally grown and organic.
LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: