OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area is having a chilly start to December as temperatures dip into the 30s overnight.

Temperatures dropped so low in downtown Oakland on Friday that a 49-year weather record was broken, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

“Oakland downtown low 36°F today exceeded the previous record low 38°F on this day in 1973,” the NWS wrote on Twitter.

The average temperature in Oakland between December 1-2 was 46 degrees, the coolest start on record since 1970, according to the NWS.

A freeze warning was issued for parts of the North Bay and Santa Clara hills that will remain in effect into early Saturday morning.