Bruce ‘Q’ Fraser talks relationship with Steph Curry, contribution to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — You see him on the court every game before tip, leading Steph Curry’s infamous, pre-game warm-ups.

Some call him the most interesting man in the world. But just who is Bruce “Q” Fraser?

“I still continue to work with some of those guys especially Steph,” Fraser said. “But my role has changed to where I am more involved in strategy and game planning and scouting opponents.”

From helping to hone the skills of guys like Steph, Klay, & Dray, to being a vital part of game planning day-in & out, has been vital to the success of the franchise. He said it all starts with trust.

“Working with Steph has been sort of an evolution of relationship building,” he said. “We clicked pretty early on and were able to establish an element of trust which is key in our business.”

So what goes behind those pre-game workouts with Steph?

“Sometimes Steph will pretend like he’s opening a menu at a restaurant, we call it the Cheesecake Factory. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to that restaurant but they have a huge menu,” Fraser said. “But Steph and I have a lot of things over the years that we will pull from those workouts and sometimes he will just say what do you think or sometimes I will say this is what i think and let him pick and we will kind of collaborate.”

After six seasons together, you would have thought Q has seen it all.

“Me seeing the ball go through the basket time and time again is common day for Steph, but there are moments almost every day where you just shake your head at something that he’ll do,” he said.

As for now, Q is waiting patiently to open up that Cheesecake Factory menu again.

