SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For the second time, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band have rescheduled a pair of San Francisco shows, the Chase Center announced on Friday. The shows which had previously been rescheduled for Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 at Chase, will now be pushed back until Mar. 28 and Mar. 31, the venue tweeted.

A representative from Chase Center confirmed the schedule change.

“Earlier today, Bruce Springsteen announced his new 2024 North American tour dates after postponing his original dates to recover from peptic ulcer disease,” the representative said. “The tour will make a stop at Chase Center on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and Sunday, March 31, 2024.”

Tickets for the original shows will be valid for each of the new dates, respectively, according to Chase Center. Fans who are unable to attend, can request a refund through their original point of purchase.

Springsteen announced on X, formerly Twitter, in September that he was being treated for peptic ulcer disease. Last week, he announced he would be postponing his remaining 2023 tour dates out of an abundance of caution related to his treatment for the disease.