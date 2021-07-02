Bruns Amphitheater in Orinda expands lineup

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – A popular outdoor venue for Shakespeare performances is expanding its lineup.

The Bruns Amphitheater in the Orinda Hills is now hosting jazz, rock and even zydeco performers.

This weekend features a full lineup.

“This weekend coming up here, we’ve got Taj Mahal, sold out on, on Friday night, has been sold out for some time and amazing Berkeley artist. I mean, he lives right here in Berkeley. So just really cool too to keep that local energy and then just switch it up two nights of the rebirth brass band from New Orleans, um, very, you know, great, great, great party energy. And that’s going to be a lot of fun as well and a different thing, um, including an afternoon show on the 4th of July, which I think is going to be a lot of fun. And yeah, that’s the, uh, that’s the shape of it,” Matt Lawsky, concert promoter, said. “We are just doing the venue at two-thirds capacity so that there is, you know, we’re selling out at two-thirds so that there’s more space for everybody and, you know, less crowding in the lines or the, in the facilities or whatnot. And we do still recommend that people wear masks, you know, and keeping with what’s being recommended these days. You know, if you’re off by yourself or you’re, you know, having a drink, then, you know, sure. And the whole venue is outdoors and variable ventilated from what they say these days that don’t hurt to have a mask on in the crowd.”

To find out more about upcoming performances, you can go to their website.