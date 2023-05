(KRON) — Fire units are responding to a brush fire south of the John Daly Boulevard overpass in Daly City, according to a tweet from the North County Fire Authority. Motorists are advised to be prepared to yield to fire vehicles.

According to information from the California Highway Patrol, the fire could be related to homeless people tapping into the electricity under the overpass. The CHP has put in a request for Caltrans to check the electricity.

The John Daly Boulevard overpass crosses I-280.