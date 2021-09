SCHELLVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire units are responding to an incident named the Fremont Fire.

The fire broke out near Fremont Drive and Napa Road in Schellville and is approximately 40 acres and 0% contained.

Traffic is expected to be impacted in the area.

#FemontFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Fremont dr / Napa rd, Schellville. If traveling in the area use caution. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/iFXYYdNFuj — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 22, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.