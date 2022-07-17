NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a plane crash Sunday morning near Pope Valley in Napa County, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., which also sparked a fire.

Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit (Cal Fire LNU) and Napa County Fire (NCF) responded to the one-acre brush fire close to the Berryessa Estates in Napa County, according to a tweet from Cal Fire LNU.

Cal Fire LNU named the 1-acre fire the Estates Fire, and it is currently contained.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash. The Napa County Medical Examiner & Coroner will work on identifying the two victims.

