Brush fire burning along I-80 in Fairfield

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews are responding to a grass fire burning along westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car caught on fire which spread to the grass.

Around 5:30 p.m. the fire was reported near American Canyon Road offramp.

Officers say the car was engulfed in flames producing heavy smoke.

A severe traffic alert has been issued for westbound I-80 near American Canyon Road in Vallejo.

The right lanes are currently blocked. Drivers are advised to use an alternate routes.

At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening the lanes.

Check back for updates as this is developing.