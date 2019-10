BRISBANE (KRON) – A 3-alarm brush fire is burning on San Bruno Mountain Thursday.

The fire was spotted a little after 11 a.m.

Cal Fire is also responding with aerial support.

No structures are threatened, but officials said the fire is moving south toward South San Francisco.

Photo: Skip Hovorka

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Large columns of smoke are visible from Highway 101 and 280.

Traffic is not impacted at this time.