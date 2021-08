CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire burning in Contra Costa County has prompted evacuation warnings Saturday evening, CAL Fire said.

Firefighters are at the scene of 6600 Old School Road in Morgan Territory.

The fire has burned about eight acres at last check.

Officials are advising those in the area to prepare to evacuate.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows smoke in the area.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.