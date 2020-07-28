Brush fire burning near Highway 4 in Concord prompts lane closures

(BCN) – A vegetation fire is burning near state Highway 4 in Concord on Tuesday afternoon and has prompted the closure of highway lanes, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
The fire was reported at 2:38 p.m. along Highway 4 just west of Willow Pass Road and had burned about 15 acres as of shortly after 3:30 p.m., fire officials said.
The two right eastbound lanes of Highway 4 and the off-ramp to Willow Pass Road are closed as a result of the response to the blaze, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fire officials said the flames has not yet been controlled.
