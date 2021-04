PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a “significant” brush fire burning near homes in Pittsburg Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, forward progress has been stopped for the fire currently estimated at 5 acres.

Incident Commander reports forward progress stopped on fire on Kirker Pass south of Buchanan, Pittsburg, though firefighters continue to work to extinguish this early season wildfire, a potent reminder that now is the time to abate weeds and create defensible space. #kirkeric — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 29, 2021

Firefighters continue to work to contain the fire burning along Kirker Pass Road in the area of Nortonville Road.

Officials said the fire is burning near homes south of Buchanan Road.

Con Fire responding to significant vegetation fire along Kirker Pass Rd in the area of Nortonville Rd., Pittsburg. Fire burning near homes south of Buchanan Rd, firefighters are working to protect structures. Please avoid area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #kirkeric pic.twitter.com/WOr6lu5NZL — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 29, 2021

People are urged to avoid the area.