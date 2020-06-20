SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire broke out on Yerba Buena Island, near the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, on Saturday afternoon.

The San Francisco Firefighters tweeted out saying there are water supply issues for crews on land and access issues for fire boats.

According to the CHP, the eastbound Interstate-80 off-ramp at Treasure Island Road has been closed.

No other details have been released at this time.

Brush fire burning on Yerba Buena Island: pic.twitter.com/T2abfWFTHT — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) June 20, 2020

