SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a brush fire near Interstate-680 Friday afternoon.

The fire is south of Bernal Drive along southbound I-680 near Sunol. ACFD said it is currently one acre in size but has light flashing fuels and has the potential to grow to five acres.

The right and center lanes are blocked by the fire, a 511 alert said. Drivers are told to expect delays and avoid the roadway. There is no estimation for when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.