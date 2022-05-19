CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire has caused BART service to stop between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations Thursday evening, the agency said on Twitter. The incident led to riders being dropped off at the Pleasant Hill station.

The Contra Costa County Connection provided bus service for riders to be dropped off at the Concord station where normal service will take them to Antioch. The train at the Pleasant Hill station turned back toward the San Francisco International Airport.

BART said the bus agency’s #14, 11, and 15 routes were available as a “bus bridge” between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations going both directions. As of 7:30 p.m., normal service between the two stations has resumed.

However, there is a “major delay” on the Antioch line going both inbound and outbound. No other information was provided by BART regarding this delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.