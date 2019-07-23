Live Now
Brush fire forces evacuations in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – Crews on Tuesday are still on the scene of a brush fire in Napa County that forced families out of their homes.

The fire broke out near Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road.

Nine homes were evacuated, but firefighters were able to save those homes.

Firefighters say it’s a wake up call for homeowners to be prepared when fire season hits full force.

Fire officials said things like cleaning the roof and gutters, as well as cutting the lawn and reducing fuels between the forest and home are all important.

At last check, the fire has burned about 64 acres and is 60% contained.

