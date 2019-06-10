Brush fire in Concord threatened homes

The Willow Fire burning in Concord Monday has been contained after burning 25-acres.

There were some tense moments for residents as flames and smoke from the grassfire got close to home.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. in the area near Lynwood Drive and Willow Pass just south of Highway 4.

Firefighters brought in a structure protection unit and air support to knock back the threat to homes.

While the fire is still under investigation, the Contra Costa Fire Department PIO says it’s the second fire in a week that started near a major roadway.

“We do have a lot of fires along roadways during the summer that come from cigarette buttes, from cars that malfunction or that park on grass, so please be aware as your driving down the road to be extra cautious this week as it gets hot and throughout the summer,” PIO Tracie Dutter said.

Firefighters say smoke from this fire is drifting towards Lafayette, Orinda and Moraga.

Several fire agencies responded to the fire but since it burned on the land of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, federal firefighters are planning to monitor the fire zone looking to put out hot spots that rekindle.

