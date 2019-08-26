Brush fire in Fremont contained

FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont firefighters quickly put out a brush fire overnight along I-680 and Vargas Road.
The fire department tweeted out a photo of the scene around 1 a.m. Monday.
Crews were able to contain the fire at two acres.
No one was injured and no buildings were threatened.
