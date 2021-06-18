Brush fire in Solano County blocks traffic on I-680

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a 20 acre fire burning in Solano County on Friday night.
According to officials, the fire is burning off of Interstate 680 near Marshview Road.
At this time, all southbound lanes and the northbound off ramp and Marshview Road are currently blocked. For an alternate route take Lopes Road to Marshview.
Cal Fire crews are assisting in fighting the fire. Officials say the fire is about 20 acres.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
At this time, there are no evacuation orders.
Check back for updates as this is developing.