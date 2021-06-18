Brush fire in Solano County blocks traffic on I-680

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a 20 acre fire burning in Solano County on Friday night.

According to officials, the fire is burning off of Interstate 680 near Marshview Road.

#MarshFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is assisting Solano County with a vegetation fire off of I-680 near Marshview Rd, Solano County. The fire is approximately 20 acres. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time.



At this time, all southbound lanes and the northbound off ramp and Marshview Road are currently blocked. For an alternate route take Lopes Road to Marshview.

Cal Fire crews are assisting in fighting the fire. Officials say the fire is about 20 acres.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

At this time, there are no evacuation orders.

UPDATE: Brush fire on Southbound I-680 at Marshview Rd in Fairfield. All Lanes Blocked. Northbound I-680 Marshview Rd Off Ramp is Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) June 19, 2021

