A fire near Highway 101 in Marin County broke out Thursday afternoon on July 7 (Image Courtesy of PG&E).

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Nixle alert. As of 4:55 p.m., fire in the area of the Highway 101 ramp from Marin City has prompted door-to-door evacuations.

Authorities said they have evacuated all nearby residents who need to be evacuated at this time. As of 4:55 p.m., lanes 3-5 on Highway 101 going southbound near the Marin City offramp have been blocked, according to California Highway Patrol.

A view of the lane closures due to the fire can be seen here:

CHP said heavy smoke is across all lanes. Forward progress on the fire has stopped, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.