(KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire along the BART train tracks Sunday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The fire on Oak Grove Road and David Avenue in Concord has caused road closures and BART delays.

Authorities did not give an estimated time for when the roads will reopen. Concord police tweeted about the fire at 4:18 p.m. on Sunday.

The intersection of Oak Grove Road and David Avenue is near Ygnacio Valley Park. Photos of the scene of the fire can be viewed below.

