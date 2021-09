SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – San Rafael firefighters are responding to a brush fire near Mt Lassen in Lucas Valley.

The fire was about three acres in size at around 2:45 p.m. with a slow to moderate rate of speed. It was burning up slope and away from structures.

Air support is on scene.

Officials say more information will follow as this is an evolving situation. They ask the public to avoid the area.

Crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Mt Lassen in Lucas Valley. More information will follow. Please avoid the area and only call 911 for an emergency. — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) September 1, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.