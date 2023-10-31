(KRON) — The Alameda County Fire Department responded to two fires along Interstate 580 Tuesday night. A Sig Alert was issued due to the fires, and two westbound lanes of I-580 were blocked because of it. The lanes have since reopened.

The first fire was in the area of Eden Canyon Road and Palomares Road in Castro Valley. The second was near San Ramon Road and Foothill Road in Dublin.

The two right lanes of westbound I-580 east of Paloverde Road in Hayward were closed, according to a Sig Alert.

They both broke out just before 8 p.m. and were contained by 9:10 p.m., according to the fire department. Cal Fire remains in the areas of the fires cleaning up.

No structures were threatened. The fires never grew larger than two acres in size.