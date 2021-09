Fire in Antioch in the 3200 block of G St on Sept. 7, 2021 (Google Maps)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire that spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.

Contra Costa Fire said the fire was in the area of G St and Meadowbrook Rd in Antioch. It was under control by 4:57 a.m.

Early morning fire between G St & Meadowbrook in Antioch has resulted in extensive damage to two homes & displacement of a total of five residents. Red Cross is assisting occupants. No injuries reported. Fire remains under investigation. #gstic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 7, 2021

A total of five people are displaced after “extensive damage” to the two homes, Contra Costa Fire tweeted. No injuries were reported.