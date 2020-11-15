Brutal attack leaves San Jose store employee fighting for his life

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay family is searching for answers after a brutal attack on Halloween.

The victim was simply doing his job at an area grocery store when a group of people brutally attacked him in the store’s parking lot.

Two weeks after that attack, he’s still in the hospital fighting to stay alive.

Police joined the family Saturday in asking people to help identify who is responsible for attacking the man.

The victim was at one point in a coma but lately has been showing some signs of improvement.

San Jose police released images of three women wanted in connection with an attack on a man on Halloween night.

The victim, Jaime Plancarte, was pushing grocery carts at a FoodMaxx parking lot when he was badly beaten by another man.

“I was in shock because I couldn’t believe people could be so cruel,” Sophia Plancarte said.

Plancarte’s sister Sophia describes him as a hard working person and a loving father.

It’s unclear why he was attacked at the Parkmoor Avenue store.

And since then, Plancarte has undergone several surgeries and is currently fighting for his life.

“Evil. Pure evil,” Sophia Plancarte said.

Police say a silver sedan seen in photos was the getaway car. A woman with a yellow facemask was the driver.

All four of the suspects are described as being in their teens and 20s are still on the loose.

“What makes me angry is that these people are out there free while we’re at home not knowing if my brother is going to pull through,” Sophia Plancarte said.

Plancarte’s family says he has been somewhat responsive such as opening his eyes.

Visits to the hospital have been limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

They’re expecting a long road to recovery.