BTS headed to Oakland for 'Love Yourself' world tour concert

OAKLAND (KRON) - BTS Army, get ready!

International K-pop group BTS is coming to Oakland on Wednesday, Sep. 12.

BTS' 8 p.m. performance at Oracle Arena is part of the group's "Love Yourself" world tour, which kicked off its North American leg just last week at the Staples Center.

That concert yielded fans camping out and lining up for days before the event.

Will BTS fans in the Bay do the same for the beloved boy band?

If you haven't purchased your tickets already, there are still some open seats, but it'll cost you a pretty penny!

The cheapest tickets -- in the nosebleed section -- will set you back around $535, while lower-level seats range from $700 to $800.

BTS' latest single, "Idol," knocked Taylor Swift off the record books to earn the highest 24-hour music video debut in YouTube history, with more than 45 million views on the first day.

