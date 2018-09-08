BTS headed to Oakland for 'Love Yourself' world tour concert
OAKLAND (KRON) - BTS Army, get ready!
International K-pop group BTS is coming to Oakland on Wednesday, Sep. 12.
BTS' 8 p.m. performance at Oracle Arena is part of the group's "Love Yourself" world tour, which kicked off its North American leg just last week at the Staples Center.
That concert yielded fans camping out and lining up for days before the event.
Will BTS fans in the Bay do the same for the beloved boy band?
If you haven't purchased your tickets already, there are still some open seats, but it'll cost you a pretty penny!
The cheapest tickets -- in the nosebleed section -- will set you back around $535, while lower-level seats range from $700 to $800.
BTS' latest single, "Idol," knocked Taylor Swift off the record books to earn the highest 24-hour music video debut in YouTube history, with more than 45 million views on the first day.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Previous
Filming in Emeryville shutting down...
Next
Cardi B escorted out of fashion party...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two arrested in stabbing at Milpitas Jack in the Box
- 200-acre fire burning in Napa County spurs mandatory evacuations
- Powerful hurricane could be headed to US
- Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.