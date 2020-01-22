BTS returns to Bay Area for 2020 North America tour

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Mark your calendars, BTS Army.

The boys are coming back to town and you sure won’t want to miss it.

BTS’ Map of the Soul Tour will hit 17 cities for over three dozen shows around the world, kicking off in South Korea.

They will be in the Bay Area for two performances at Levi’s Stadium on April 25 and April 26.

The announcement of the tour dates comes after the K-pop boy band confirmed their new album Map of the Soul: 7 will be released next month.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Feb. 7.

