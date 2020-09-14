UPDATE: Building fire on Marin St contained

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A building at 2560 Marin St in San Francisco was evacuated Monday morning.

San Francisco Fire said a report came in at 8:45 a.m. about a fire and black smoke in the area. The fire was contained by 10 a.m. and people were able to get back in the building. Officials said there were no injuries reported.

