CAMPBELL (BCN) – A structure is on fire Friday morning in the city of Campbell, Santa Clara County fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 10:05 a.m. on Knowles Drive near Dell Avenue in a three-story vacant commercial building. A second alarm response has been requested.

Heavy smoke and flames have been reported coming from the three-alarm fire. Fire officials are asking people to be cautious and aware of arriving fire trucks.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.