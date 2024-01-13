(KRON) – A 10-month-old German Shepherd mix was wounded by a single bullet, the San Jose Animal Care Center announced on Friday.

On the morning of Jan. 11, a San Jose resident called the police after hearing gunshots followed by the sound of yelping near McKee Road.

The San Jose Animal Care Center’s medical team found the dog was shot through her snout. In an effort to find the extent of the dog’s wounds, the medical team viewed her under an X-ray. The bullet shattered her nose before exiting through her paw and then her body, according to the center.

Fortunately, the dog survived the shooting and can walk. However, her jaw is wounded making it difficult for her to eat.

The care center has named the dog Marley.

The San Jose Animal Care Center is asking for assistance with Marley’s medical needs. The dental surgery Marley needs costs up to $8,000, according to the San Jose Animal Care Center.

If interested in donating, click here.

The San Jose Police Department is asking for anyone with video footage who could assist in this case to call (408)-277-8911.