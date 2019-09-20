Bullets hit main library, parking garage at SJSU

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in the South Bay are looking for the person who fired shots at San Jose State University.
The bullets hit the MLK Library on campus and the parking garage Thursday night.
That’s located near East San Fernando and S. 4th Streets.
No one was hurt.
At least one window was shattered in the shooting.
A suspect description has yet to be released.
Latest News Headlines:
- Banner belonging to Oakland’s Gay Men’s Chorus vandalized with anti-gay messages
- Milwaukee zoo visitors get first glimpse of red panda cub
- ‘She literally could not breathe’: Texas mom links daughter’s asthma attack to vaping
- School puts desk of special needs student in bathroom
- 2 Muslim men from Texas say American Airlines profiled them