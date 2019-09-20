Bullets hit main library, parking garage at SJSU

Live Now
SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in the South Bay are looking for the person who fired shots at San Jose State University.

The bullets hit the MLK Library on campus and the parking garage Thursday night.

That’s located near East San Fernando and S. 4th Streets.

No one was hurt.

At least one window was shattered in the shooting.

A suspect description has yet to be released.

