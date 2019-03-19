Burglar caught on camera stealing from Vallejo home

VALLEJO (KRON) - A terrifying moment for one Bay Area family after they say a burglar broke into their home and went into the baby's room with the child sleeping in the crib.

The whole thing was caught on camera and the thief is still out there.

It happened at a home on Cotta Way near Souza Way in Vallejo.

Surveillance video shows the man making off with thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

The family says they're pretty upset about the stolen gadgets but their real concern is for the safety of the 4-year-old and 1-year-old who were sleeping in their rooms at the time of the break in.

“This is supposed to be your safe place. Your home is supposed to be your safe place,” Schendelle Bohulano said.

Schendelle Bohulano says the burglar broke into their sister's house on Sunday morning.

Surveillance images from around 8 a.m. captured the man stealing a phone. He also made off with Macbooks, headphones and an iPad.

But Bohulano says it's the part of the surveillance video where the burglar is seen quickly sneaking into the baby’s room that terrified the family.

The 1-year-old was peacefully resting and his 4-year-old sister and mom were also fast asleep at the time.

Bohulano says she feared for her nephew and niece.

“I was very angry, I was just like, I was really honestly upset about that, that's why I was like the moment I got here I went and hugged my niece and nephew. I’m so glad that they're safe,” Bohulano said.

In the video, the burglar is seen in front of the home wearing a red hoodie but it appears he came in through the back window after destroying the screen.

Bohulano says the man targeted the home after her sister's husband left to go for a morning run.

When he returned he noticed the surveillance cameras had been tampered with and things were missing.

Video from a neighbor shows the burglar stuffing the electronics in the trunk of this silver Hatchback and then driving off.

Vallejo police are handling this investigation.

The burglar apparently left behind some gloves which could be used to identify the suspect through DNA testing.

