Burglar group targeting Bay Area women in cars, police warn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is warning Bay Area women of a group of burglars with a unique crime pattern.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for several auto burglaries and purse snatching incidents reported throughout the Peninsula and South Bay in the last week, police said on Friday.

According to police, they appear to target women who are near or inside their cars. A black Infiniti has been spotted near most of the reports, but police said the license plate changes.

black Infiniti

Bay Area residents should be aware of their surroundings, particularly in South San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Milpitas and Santa Clara.