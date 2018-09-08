Burglar steals laptops from San Francisco elementary school Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Some elementary school students in the Bay Area no longer have laptops to help them with their classes.

That is after a burglar breaks into their school. Police are searching for clues in the case.

Thieves target computer equipment in an overnight burglary at Sutro Elementary School in San Francisco

"That is so sad, so unnecessary," resident Maria Calvo Perez said. "These poor kids are just trying to go to school, enjoy themselves, get a better education. It's not fair."

San Francisco police investigators say the break-in occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday morning. The thief or thieves stole multiple computer laptops and tablets.

School officials say the students used the computer devices daily in their language arts, math, and reading classes.

People who live and work in the quiet Richmond District neighborhood say a crime like this is very unusual.

"It is, it's a pretty safe neighborhood," Perez said. "I mean, I was born and raised in this area and you don't hear of a lot of crime, especially at a school. It's so sad."

"As a youth worker, it's really sad to hear," district youth worker Crystal Abasolo said. "Youth workers and school are here to really build up the next generation and give them a place to learn and feel safe, and I feel this really effects that."

On Friday, San Francisco police were on the scene following up on the burglary investigation.

Investigators are also checking surveillance cameras in the area for any possible leads.

Officials with the San Francisco Unified School District say the electronic devices were purchased using the school's budget and that Sutro Elementary will reach out to its PTA for support in replacing the stolen items.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES