(KRON) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Friday night they say broke into a Santa Rosa home and hid behind a locked door in a room. Deputies were dispatched to the home on the 5200 block of Faught Road at around 11:10 p.m.

The resident, police said, had been home for around eight hours when he noticed his safe was missing and that his dogs were agitated. There was a handgun in the safe, he told deputies.

Deputies conducted a search of the home and found a locked door. They heard noises coming from inside when they tried to open it. They kicked down the door and saw the suspect, later identified as Richard Robertson, Jr., 36, climbing out the window.

The victim’s safe was on the floor in the room.

Despite deputies’ orders to stop, Robertson Jr. ran and climbed a fence into a neighbor’s yard. Police advised him they would deploy a K9 to apprehend him and Robertson stopped.

He was arrested without further incident. Deputies found a crowbar and gloves. The gun, it was determined, was still in the safe.

Robertson was booked into jail for felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. He is currently being held on $50,000 bail.