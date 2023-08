(KRON) — A Mexican restaurant in Oakland fell victim to a burglary on Saturday leaving the business out of $10,000 in tip money.

Surveillance video above shows two burglars attempting to pry Agave Uptown’s doors open during the night. The restaurant is located on Franklin Street near Lake Merritt.

The owner says the thieves also stole bottles of alcohol. In addition, other businesses in the area were allegedly burglarized.