SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. A BMW dealership is located on the same block, with a service station for Mini in the adjacent building. Officers arrived at the scene at 2:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and met with an employee of the business.

The employee told police that two suspects broke into the business and stole nine vehicles. Officers learned that the business was able to locate and retrieve six of the stolen vehicles.

Police have not arrested anyone on suspicion of this crime. Anyone with more information is asked to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 to start a message with SFPD. You can choose to stay anonymous.