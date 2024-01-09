(KRON) — Burglars made off with a safe from a commercial building in Sausalito’s downtown business district early Monday morning, according to the Sausalito Police Department. The burglary occurred in the 600 block of Bridgeway between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Monday and involved two unidentified suspects.

According to police, one suspect entered the business and “prowled the premises” before locating the safe. The suspect then physically dragged the safe outside.

Once outside of the business, the suspect was met by a second criminal associate, police said. The two suspects picked the safe up and loaded it into a vehicle that was double parked nearby.

Investigators, police said, reviewed surveillance video and saw that a few people were walking by. Sausalito PD is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.