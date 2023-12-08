(KRON) — More than 40 iPhones were stolen from a Berkeley Apple Store on Thursday afternoon, the Berkeley Police Department confirmed.

The burglary was reported to police at 12:42 p.m. Two or three suspects allegedly entered the store at 1823 Fourth St. wearing all black and took 40+ phones.

They drove off in a white SUV, going towards Highway 80, police said. As of Thursday, they had not been located.

Berkeley police are investigating the burglary. It remains unknown whether the burglars were armed.